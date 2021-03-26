Fazl grieved over senior journalists' demises

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday expressed grief over the deaths of senior journalists Johar Majeed and Sohail Abdul Nasir.

In separate condolence messages, he sympathized with the families of deceased journalists.

He said the services of Johar Majeed and Sohail Abdul Nasir would always be remembered for journalism.