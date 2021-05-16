(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

In his condolence message, Maulana Fazl prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, grant her high ranks in Jannah and bestow courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

The services of a brave lady Begum Naseem Wali Khan for democracy in the country will be remembered.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rehman also condoled the death of the brother of Javed Hussain, a Dawn news reporter.