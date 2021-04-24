UrduPoint.com
Fazl, Haideri Condole Over Death Of Mehtab's Brother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Amir JUI (F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, General Secretary Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haidri on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow on the death of the elder brother of Daily Ausaf Chief Editor Raja Mehtab Khan.

In a message of condolence, they prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

