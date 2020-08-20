UrduPoint.com
Fazl, Haideri Grieved Over Bizenjo's Demise

Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

Fazl, Haideri grieved over Bizenjo's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief of Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazur Rehman Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of National Party President Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo.

In a condolence message, Fazl expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

In a separate condolence message, Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri also condoled the demise of Bizenjo and sympathized with the bereaved family.

More Stories From Pakistan

