Fazl holds aerial visit of flood affected areas in Sindh

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Tuesday held an aerial visit of the flood affected areas in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Tuesday held an aerial visit of the flood affected areas in Sindh.

He had a bird's eye view of various areas including Larkana, Mehar, Naseerabad, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Qubo Saeed Khan, Garhi Khairo, Jacobabad and Sukkur.

Fazl who is also the chief of his own faction, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), was accompanied with provincial Secretary General Allama Rashid Soomro, Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharijo, Maulna Nasir Soomro, and Tariq Baloch.

He distributed ration packs among 800 families, Cash, and clothes in an event organized by the Al-Mehmood Social Welfare Association in Larkana and also paid a visit to the main camp of the association.

The PDM chief also toured Sukkur, Lakhi Ghulam Shah, Shikarpur, Garhi Yasin, Ratodero and New Dero the other day and met the flood affected people.

Expressing sympathies, he assured that the JUI-F and its allied organizations, carrying out rescue and relief activities, were standing by them at this hour of trials and tribulations.