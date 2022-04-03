UrduPoint.com

Fazl Hosts Dinner For MNAs In Sindh House

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Fazl hosts dinner for MNAs in Sindh House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Saturday hosted a dinner party for members of the National Assembly (MNAs) in Sindh House.

This grand feast was hosted ahead of crucial voting on the 'no-confidence motion' against Prime Minister Imran Khan scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The opposition parties were to hold a press conference after dinner reception but it was cancelled due to certain reasons.

Opposition claimed that almost 22 PTI's disgruntled MNAs including Amir Liaquat Hussain attended the dinner.

