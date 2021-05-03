UrduPoint.com
Fazl Lauds Journalist's Efforts To Transform Pak Into Democratic Welfare State

Mon 03rd May 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The ongoing relentless efforts of journalists community to transform the country into a true Islamic democratic and welfare state are commendable, said Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of JUI-F (Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazl).

In a World Press Freedom Day message, he said his party values the unflinching sacrifices rendered by journalist community for the cause of freedom of expression and flourishing of democracy.

He said that JUI-F believes in freedom of expression and assures journalists of his full support in this regard.

Moulana further said that media is an important pillar of the state.

More Stories From Pakistan

