Fazl leads Eid-ul-Fitr prayer in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Tuesday led Eid-ul-Fitr prayer in his native village Abdul Khel, Dera Ismail Khan.

According to JUI-F Spokesperson Aslam Ghauri, Maulana Fazl, later on, offered Fateha at the grave of his father along with other family members.

He would spend the first day of Eid with his family while the second day he would meet the workers coming from all over the country.

Aslam Ghauri on behalf of JUI-F leadership felicitated Eid greetings and best wishes to all the party workers.