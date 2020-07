LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday called on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari here at the Bilawal House.

Maulana Fazl inquired after the health of Asif Ali Zardari. They discussed political situation of the country.