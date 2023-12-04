Open Menu

Fazl, Nawaz Discuss Seat Adjustment, Joint Presidential Candidate

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 04, 2023 | 10:08 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Fazlur Rehman called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif to discuss collaborative efforts, including seat adjustments and a joint presidential candidate.

Both the leaders agreed to support a constitutional amendment for MQM's proposed nationwide local government system and decided to form an electoral alliance with MQM and like-minded groups.

In Sindh, they will collaborate on seat adjustments, leaving candidate decisions to provincial leader Bashir Memon and MQM leaders.

For Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PML-N and JUI-F agreed on full seat adjustments for a unified front, adopting a common strategy if consensus is elusive.

The meeting also addressed the selection of a joint presidential candidate.

The leaders, including Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senator Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, and Khawaja Saad Rafiq, talked about the political landscape and upcoming elections in the meeting.

Saad Rafiq provided updates on negotiations with MQM in Sindh.

