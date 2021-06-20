Fazl never spoke out against drone attacks in Pakistan: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday chided Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman for never speaking out against drone attacks in the country.

In a tweet, the Minister mentioned one of the Wikileaks cable which revealed that the JUI-F chief, in a meeting with former Ambassador of the United States Anne W. Patterson, had offered his allegiance to her country to have its patronage.

He said Fazlur Rehman never spoke out against drone attacks in the past as he only had courage to pressurize the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to achieve his vested interests.