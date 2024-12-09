Fazl Refuses To Accept Any Proposal From Govt On Madrassa Bill
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2024 | 08:16 PM
JUI-F chief asks if the President can sign other bills, then why did he return the Madrassa Bill with objections
CHARSADDA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2024) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that they would not accept any proposal from the government regarding the Madrassa Bill.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman said if they present any amendments, they are not even ready to consider or touch their proposal, let alone accept it.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, the Senate and the National Assembly were all in agreement regarding the Madrassa Bill. The bill was presented in the Senate, passed by the National Assembly, and then signed by the President.
“If the President can sign other bills, then why did he return the Madrassa Bill with objections?,” he asked while addressing a press conference in Charsadda on Monday.
He added that today a new narrative is being pushed, claiming that madrassas were previously affiliated with the Ministry of Education.
He clarified that the Madrassa Bill gives all madrassas full freedom to affiliate with any Federal institution they choose, whether under the 1860 Act or the Ministry of Education.
“There is no objection to this, and every madrassa is free to choose, so what is there to object to?,” he asked.
He stated that the efforts underway to bring religious scholars into opposition with one another.
He said, “There is no division within the madrassas on this bill; all scholars and madrassas are in agreement,”.
Fazl urged that no new controversies be created, as there is a deliberate attempt to divide the scholars.
He announced that they were about to make a final statement, but Mufti Taqi Usmani and the President of the Wafaq ul Madaris informed them that they had called an important meeting on December 17. Therefore, they postponed their decisions until that meeting, after which a unanimous decision would be made.
While responding to a question, Fazl said that the government should not politicize this issue.
“We are talking about the law while they want to place madrassas under an executive order. They are trying to regulate madrassas under the law but still want to preserve the freedom and autonomy of madrassas. When we registered under the Ministry of education and accepted their terms, they imposed a directorate on us through an executive order. This means they want to subordinate us, but madrassas are not ready to be controlled,”.
On another question, he said that even Pakistan's intelligence agencies were in agreement on the Madrassa Bill. The matters, he said, were settled with their consensus.
Although they are not visible, they remain in contact.
“Our question is, when everything was agreed upon, what has changed now? This is the malice behind it,” said the JUI-F chief.
He said, “We have already won. The parliament has passed this bill. What has been decided must be strengthened. Until then, we will not accept any proposal from the government. If they present any amendments, we are not even ready to touch their draft, let alone accept it,”.
Recent Stories
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NAVTTC hosts 3rd NTCC meeting to strengthen TVET collaboration8 minutes ago
-
Open session at Governor House on Tuesday8 minutes ago
-
12 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered8 minutes ago
-
LHC acquits 3 murder convicts8 minutes ago
-
KMC's General Council to meet on Dec 128 minutes ago
-
Court grants interim bail to 3 PTI lawyers8 minutes ago
-
President, PM commend security forces for successful operation against Khawarij in DI Khan8 minutes ago
-
PM directs swift action against agitators, vows to foil attempts of sabotaging economy18 minutes ago
-
RPO for foolproof security in tehsil, district courts18 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 104 illegal commercial buildings18 minutes ago
-
NA secretariat to host key secretaries’ meeting on Wednesday ahead of 18th speakers’ conference18 minutes ago
-
Corruption, lawlessness reign Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: JI18 minutes ago