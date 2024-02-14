Open Menu

Fazl Rejects General Elections’ Results, Invites Nawaz To Sit In Opposition

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2024 | 06:06 PM

Fazl rejects general elections’ results, invites Nawaz to sit in opposition

The JUI-F says the matter of May 9 will be buried if the establishment thinks the elections were held free and fair this time.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2024) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), has outrightly rejected the entirety of the general election results, indicating that the issues will be tackled in the field rather than in parliament.

The JUI-F chief extended an invitation to PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif to join JUI-F and participate in the opposition.

“We ask Nawaz Sharif to join us to sit in the opposition,” said Fazlur Rehman while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The JUI-F chief criticized the ECP's conduct, highlighting its refusal to entertain petitions filed by his party leaders in Islamabad.

“We have faced defeat merely for raising our voice on the Palestine issue,” asserted the JUI-F chief, emphasizing that the parliament's appeal has dwindled, and democracy has suffered.

“If the authorities believe the elections were conducted fairly, then the issue of May 9 is closed,” said Maulana Fazl, pointing out that the narrative surrounding May 9, advocated by the military, became irrelevant if the army acknowledged the fairness of the general elections.

He reiterated their intention to engage in parliamentary proceedings but with vigilant scrutiny, dismissing any likelihood of forming alliances with other parties. Maulana Fazlur Rehman declared nationwide protests against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“We have scheduled a meeting in Islamabad on February 22, in Balochistan on February 25, followed by Karachi on March 3, and Lahore on March 5,” he added.

