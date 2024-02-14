Fazl Rejects General Elections’ Results, Invites Nawaz To Sit In Opposition
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2024 | 06:06 PM
The JUI-F says the matter of May 9 will be buried if the establishment thinks the elections were held free and fair this time.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2024) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), has outrightly rejected the entirety of the general election results, indicating that the issues will be tackled in the field rather than in parliament.
The JUI-F chief extended an invitation to PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif to join JUI-F and participate in the opposition.
“We ask Nawaz Sharif to join us to sit in the opposition,” said Fazlur Rehman while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.
The JUI-F chief criticized the ECP's conduct, highlighting its refusal to entertain petitions filed by his party leaders in Islamabad.
“We have faced defeat merely for raising our voice on the Palestine issue,” asserted the JUI-F chief, emphasizing that the parliament's appeal has dwindled, and democracy has suffered.
“If the authorities believe the elections were conducted fairly, then the issue of May 9 is closed,” said Maulana Fazl, pointing out that the narrative surrounding May 9, advocated by the military, became irrelevant if the army acknowledged the fairness of the general elections.
He reiterated their intention to engage in parliamentary proceedings but with vigilant scrutiny, dismissing any likelihood of forming alliances with other parties. Maulana Fazlur Rehman declared nationwide protests against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
“We have scheduled a meeting in Islamabad on February 22, in Balochistan on February 25, followed by Karachi on March 3, and Lahore on March 5,” he added.
Recent Stories
Anti-dengue measures reviewed
SECP continues crack down against illegal personal loan apps
Education Committee acknowledges support of members, officials
PTA escalates efforts to combat illegal SIM activation
Ensuring the children's rights is imperative: Khalid Iqbal
Information Commission summons AIG regarding promotion cases
2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC
Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates IT lab at AUST
NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump
Rehabilitated Bengal Tiger finds new sanctuary at South Africa
72 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-dengue measures reviewed13 minutes ago
-
Education Committee acknowledges support of members, officials13 minutes ago
-
PTA escalates efforts to combat illegal SIM activation13 minutes ago
-
Ensuring the children's rights is imperative: Khalid Iqbal22 minutes ago
-
Information Commission summons AIG regarding promotion cases22 minutes ago
-
2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package22 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates IT lab at AUST28 minutes ago
-
Rehabilitated Bengal Tiger finds new sanctuary at South Africa30 minutes ago
-
72 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region30 minutes ago
-
Two dead bodies of boys recovered from New Town area17 minutes ago
-
DC urges parents to cooperate with polio teams17 minutes ago