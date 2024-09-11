Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

(@Abdulla99267510)

Former Federal Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani meets Maulana Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday announced that JUI-F is and would remain part of the opposition.

Former Federal Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

According to the sources, the meeting continued late into the night between Tuesday and Wednesday at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence, where political matters and future strategies were discussed.

Muhammad Ali Durrani briefed Maulana Fazlur Rehman about his political connections.

On this occasion, Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated that JUI-F is part of the opposition and will remain so. The government will not be able to secure the support of any opposition party for legislation that is contrary to the constitution and democracy.

He added that the existence of the current government and its actions are against public interest. Aligning with such a government would be inviting the wrath of the people.

“We only want the authority given by the public,” he said.

He further emphasized that the mandate must come from the people, and they will not allow anyone to steal that mandate in the future.

Muhammad Ali Durrani remarked that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is standing on the right side of history and has always been a custodian of political traditions and democratic values.

It is worth noting that in recent days, President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The Prime Minister had expressed confidence that Maulana would reject the politics of the disruptive faction, and the government would try to address Maulana’s concerns.

Subsequently, the sources from JUI-F revealed that a government delegation had offered JUI -F four federal ministries and a role in the Balochistan government, but Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s stance was that JUI-F had been ignored during the initial formation of the government.