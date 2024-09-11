Open Menu

Fazl Rejects Goat’s Offer, Says JUI-F Part Of Opposition

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 11, 2024 | 05:47 PM

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

Former Federal Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani meets Maulana Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday announced that JUI-F is and would remain part of the opposition.

Former Federal Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

According to the sources, the meeting continued late into the night between Tuesday and Wednesday at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence, where political matters and future strategies were discussed.

Muhammad Ali Durrani briefed Maulana Fazlur Rehman about his political connections.

On this occasion, Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated that JUI-F is part of the opposition and will remain so. The government will not be able to secure the support of any opposition party for legislation that is contrary to the constitution and democracy.

He added that the existence of the current government and its actions are against public interest. Aligning with such a government would be inviting the wrath of the people.

“We only want the authority given by the public,” he said.

He further emphasized that the mandate must come from the people, and they will not allow anyone to steal that mandate in the future.

Muhammad Ali Durrani remarked that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is standing on the right side of history and has always been a custodian of political traditions and democratic values.

It is worth noting that in recent days, President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The Prime Minister had expressed confidence that Maulana would reject the politics of the disruptive faction, and the government would try to address Maulana’s concerns.

Subsequently, the sources from JUI-F revealed that a government delegation had offered JUI -F four federal ministries and a role in the Balochistan government, but Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s stance was that JUI-F had been ignored during the initial formation of the government.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Prime Minister Democracy Muhammad Ali Turkish Lira From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

14 minutes ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

29 minutes ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

4 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

6 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

19 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

22 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan