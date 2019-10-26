UrduPoint.com
Fazl Should Do Azadi March In Occupied Kashmir: Federal Minister For Interior Ijaz Shah

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 03:35 PM

Fazl should do Azadi March in occupied Kashmir: Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Shah

Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Shah said on Saturday that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman should do his Azadi March' in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th October, 2019) Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Shah said on Saturday that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman should do his Azadi March' in occupied Kashmir."From whom [do you] want to get azadi [independence] by staging Azadi March in Pakistan," he said, while refuting reports speculating in certain section of the media that JUI-F workers were being arrested.

"No one is being arrested," he said, while warning about violent protests in the country.

"It would be unfortunate, if violent demonstrations are broken out." The interior minister remarked that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had been given bail on medical grounds."Prime Minister has said wherever [he] wants to go or avail treatment, he can go," he said, claiming that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) doesn't do politics over illness of someone.

