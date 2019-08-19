UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fazl Should Not Do Politics, Dent National Unity On Kashmir: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 11:06 PM

Fazl should not do politics, dent national unity on Kashmir: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman should not jeopardize national unity by doing politics on the Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman should not jeopardize national unity by doing politics on the Kashmir cause.

The Maulana had been rejected by the people politically and he should not take revenge of that by politicking on the Kashmir issue, which was the common cause of the entire nation, she said in a tweet.

Dr Firdous said it seemed that the Maulana had shut his mouth like the curfew imposed by Narendra Modi on the occupied valley as he was not raising voice for the innocent Kashmiris (living in complete lockdown). Instead of speaking against the Indian prime minister and in total disregard of national interests, he was unleashing venomous criticism against the country, she added.

She said the Maulana had enjoyed protocol as chairman of the National Assembly's Kashmir Committee for years and he should inform about his performance on that count. How much efforts he had made for the Kashmiris' freedom, she askedPrime Minister Imran Khan, she said, emerged as the greatest advocate and true representative of the Kashmiris in the world. The way the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had highlighted the Kashmir issue had no precedent, she added.

Dr Firdous said the United Nations Security Council's meeting on Kashmir was Pakistan's success and India's defeat on the diplomatic front.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister World United Nations Narendra Modi Firdous Ashiq Awan Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

US Remains Determined to Back Egypt in Fight Again ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Conveys to Modi Importance of Reducing India ..

5 minutes ago

US Missile Test Confirms Washington Planned to Ter ..

5 minutes ago

2nd Hajj flight arrives in city Lahore

5 minutes ago

Senior US Official to Speak at Wildlife Enforcemen ..

9 minutes ago

Four Philippine Nationals Among Sailors Captured b ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.