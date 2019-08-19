Fazl should not do politics, dent national unity on Kashmir: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman should not jeopardize national unity by doing politics on the Kashmir cause

The Maulana had been rejected by the people politically and he should not take revenge of that by politicking on the Kashmir issue, which was the common cause of the entire nation, she said in a tweet.

Dr Firdous said it seemed that the Maulana had shut his mouth like the curfew imposed by Narendra Modi on the occupied valley as he was not raising voice for the innocent Kashmiris (living in complete lockdown). Instead of speaking against the Indian prime minister and in total disregard of national interests, he was unleashing venomous criticism against the country, she added.

She said the Maulana had enjoyed protocol as chairman of the National Assembly's Kashmir Committee for years and he should inform about his performance on that count. How much efforts he had made for the Kashmiris' freedom, she askedPrime Minister Imran Khan, she said, emerged as the greatest advocate and true representative of the Kashmiris in the world. The way the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had highlighted the Kashmir issue had no precedent, she added.

Dr Firdous said the United Nations Security Council's meeting on Kashmir was Pakistan's success and India's defeat on the diplomatic front.