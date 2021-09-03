Fazl starts politicking on PMDA after exhausting other issues: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had now started using Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) as tool for his politicking after exhausting all other issues to do politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had now started using Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) as tool for his politicking after exhausting all other issues to do politics.

Reacting to media talk of Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the minister said Maulana had converged the PDM, a conglomerate of parties having divergent agendas, rallied all defeated element, organized failed rallies, long march but miserably retreated on every front. He said the entire nation knew very well that the purpose of Fazl's intriguing launching of movement against the government was due to failure in securing a berth in power corridors. "And still, Fazl is wandering here and there for launching agitation with the sole purpose to enter into power corridors," he added.

After shocking defeat in the 2018 elections, Farrukh said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had used every tactic to overthrow the government in an unconstitutional way.

"If Fazl considered Pakistan as a state, he will never had been involved in such unconstitutional conspiracies," he said adding that the institutions were only good for leaders like Fazl as long as they did not ask him any questions. When an institution took action or asked a question to him, then the institution came to Fazl's target.

Fazlur Rehman remained Kashmir committee chairman, but was not honest even with the post as he did nothing for Kashmir cause, he said.

Pakistan's foreign policy was better and more effective than all previous governments, the minister said adding that right now, the whole world was looking towards Pakistan with respect and dignity. The work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects was in full swing, and elements spreading negative propaganda against it were advancing the agenda of inimical forces.