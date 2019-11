Fazl strengthens government by bringing a few dozen people: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Friday said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had indeed strengthened the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan by bringing a few dozen people to Islamabad.

Commenting on JUI-F march in a Tweet, he said the opposition was divided in their ranks. Mercenaries have toppled themselves while trying to topple the government.