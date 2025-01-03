Fazl stresses dialogue, says its key to strengthening democracy

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), on Friday stressed that dialogue between political parties is crucial aspect of the democratic process, as avoiding talks or refusing negotiations harms democracy

Maulana said that while speaking to Senator Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the government negotiation committee and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader, who visited him at his residence to inquire about his health.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman reiterated that mutual discussions and negotiations are the only way to address key national issues. He further emphasized the need for political harmony to ensure Pakistan’s stability and unity across all sectors.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui updated Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the progress of negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He also commended Rehman’s role in amicably resolving the issue of religious seminaries’ registration.