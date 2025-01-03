Fazl Stresses Dialogue, Says Its Key To Strengthening Democracy
Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 07:10 PM
Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), on Friday stressed that dialogue between political parties is crucial aspect of the democratic process, as avoiding talks or refusing negotiations harms democracy
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), on Friday stressed that dialogue between political parties is crucial aspect of the democratic process, as avoiding talks or refusing negotiations harms democracy.
Maulana said that while speaking to Senator Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the government negotiation committee and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader, who visited him at his residence to inquire about his health.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman reiterated that mutual discussions and negotiations are the only way to address key national issues. He further emphasized the need for political harmony to ensure Pakistan’s stability and unity across all sectors.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui updated Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the progress of negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He also commended Rehman’s role in amicably resolving the issue of religious seminaries’ registration.
Recent Stories
At least 45 per cent increased observed in salaries of private job holders in Sa ..
Pakistan witnesses decrease of 0.26 per cent in recent week
ICT Police arrest key suspect in child abduction case
Over 31,000 penalized for traffic violations by ITP in December
Fazl stresses dialogue, says its key to strengthening democracy
Governor Kundi expresses condolences over of Nayyer Bukhari’s Wife
Kalimat Foundation celebrates World Braille Day
Rockets fired from Gaza as Israeli strikes kill 12, rescuers say
CM Maryam welcomes $ 700m Chinese investment in Punjab
PHP held 6,537 POs during 2024
Islamabad’s I-9 police station attacked by mini-rocket
Hatta Running Championship to showcase sporting vibe of Hatta Winter initiative
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police arrest key suspect in child abduction case2 minutes ago
-
Over 31,000 penalized for traffic violations by ITP in December2 minutes ago
-
Fazl stresses dialogue, says its key to strengthening democracy2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses condolences over of Nayyer Bukhari’s Wife2 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam welcomes $ 700m Chinese investment in Punjab18 minutes ago
-
PHP held 6,537 POs during 202419 minutes ago
-
Islamabad’s I-9 police station attacked by mini-rocket23 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi welcomes peace agreement in Kurram25 minutes ago
-
Sukkur receives large share of development packages: Kumail Hyder Shah35 minutes ago
-
KP govt completes Raghagan dam in Bajaur, boosting agriculture & economy35 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Sakinan-e- Shahar calls on Commissioner35 minutes ago
-
Khurshid Shah expresses condolences with Nayyar Bukhari35 minutes ago