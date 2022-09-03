UrduPoint.com

Fazl Stresses For Collective Efforts To Deal With Post Flood Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Fazl stresses for collective efforts to deal with post flood situation

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has stressed for collective efforts to deal with situation aroused after the recent record floods and heavy rains which caused wide-spread destruction to the infrastructure of the country.

Talking to media here at Nizami House, he said the whole nation was passing through mental agony due to the loss of lives and property caused by the recent floods.

He lauded the services of all JUI-F organizations regarding the relief activities in flood-hit areas, saying the workers of his party were active at union council level and extending relief to the flood victims as a movement.

He said the tough and very important phase of rehabilitation of flood victims has yet to come.

On this occasion, Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood, Parliamentary Leader of JUI-F in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Engineer Ziaur Rahman, Maulana Obaidur Rahman, JUI-F's former candidate for City Mayor in Tehsil Dera Kafeel Ahmed Nizami, well-known Businessmen Haji Nizamuddin, Haji Imam Deen and other representatives of trade unions were also present.

Earlier on his arrival at Nizami House, Maulana Fazlur Rehman was welcomed by Kafeel Ahmad Nizami, Haji Nizamuddin and Haji Imam Din.

The JUI-F chief said it was his stance from the very first day that the politics should be avoided by all the political parties and the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims should be the focus of everyone.

He regretted that leader of a political party was saying that the flood was not his problem and instigating the people against the state.

The JUI-F chief said the biggest economic challenge for the next government would be improving the national economy.

He said the PDM government had saved the country's economy in a short time which was ruined by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said if the PTI government was not removed, the country was heading towards bankruptcy. However, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties saved the country by removing the Imran Khan led federal government in a constitutional way, he added.

Fazl said even some important personalities who were part of the then PTI government had given statements about the agreements made by their government with the IMF that they had pledged the country to the IMF.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Ziaur Rahman Media All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds ..

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds Hajj/Umrah Lucky Draw

2 hours ago
 Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC ..

Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC facilities

2 hours ago
 Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affe ..

Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affectees: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 20 ..

OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 2022-2023

3 hours ago
 Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conf ..

Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conference under UVAS Flood Relief ..

3 hours ago
 Most original design and best sound quality meet H ..

Most original design and best sound quality meet HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.