Fazl stresses for collective efforts to deal with post flood situation

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has stressed for collective efforts to deal with situation aroused after the recent record floods and heavy rains which caused wide-spread destruction to the infrastructure of the country.

Talking to media here at Nizami House, he said the whole nation was passing through mental agony due to the loss of lives and property caused by the recent floods.

He lauded the services of all JUI-F organizations regarding the relief activities in flood-hit areas, saying the workers of his party were active at union council level and extending relief to the flood victims as a movement.

He said the tough and very important phase of rehabilitation of flood victims has yet to come.

On this occasion, Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood, Parliamentary Leader of JUI-F in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Engineer Ziaur Rahman, Maulana Obaidur Rahman, JUI-F's former candidate for City Mayor in Tehsil Dera Kafeel Ahmed Nizami, well-known Businessmen Haji Nizamuddin, Haji Imam Deen and other representatives of trade unions were also present.

Earlier on his arrival at Nizami House, Maulana Fazlur Rehman was welcomed by Kafeel Ahmad Nizami, Haji Nizamuddin and Haji Imam Din.

The JUI-F chief said it was his stance from the very first day that the politics should be avoided by all the political parties and the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims should be the focus of everyone.

He regretted that leader of a political party was saying that the flood was not his problem and instigating the people against the state.

The JUI-F chief said the biggest economic challenge for the next government would be improving the national economy.

He said the PDM government had saved the country's economy in a short time which was ruined by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said if the PTI government was not removed, the country was heading towards bankruptcy. However, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties saved the country by removing the Imran Khan led federal government in a constitutional way, he added.

Fazl said even some important personalities who were part of the then PTI government had given statements about the agreements made by their government with the IMF that they had pledged the country to the IMF.