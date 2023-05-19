UrduPoint.com

Fazl Strongly Condemns Suicide Attack On Siraj-ul Haq

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehamn on Friday strongly condemned the suicide attack on Jamaat-e-Islami chairman Sirajul Haq's convoy in Zhob

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehamn on Friday strongly condemned the suicide attack on Jamaat-e-Islami chairman Sirajul Haq's convoy in Zhob.

In a statement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman prayed for early health recovery of the injured.

Expressing dismay, he said the suicide attacks on religious scholars and political leaders raised eyebrows.

He said the whole nation was united and taken a unified stance against the elimination of the menace of terrorism activities from the country.

It was the foremost priority of the coalition government to wipe out the terrorism and subversive activities from Pakistan, he added.

