Fazl strongly denounces attacks on JUI leaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Wednesday strongly denounced attacks on JUI leaders in Swat and Tank districts.

In a media statement, the JUI chief said that anti-state elements were once again targeting the leaders of JUI that was a matter of grave concern for the party and its leadership.

Maulana said the desire for the establishment of lasting peace in the region should not be considered as our weakness. "The JUI leaders were being targeted but sadly no arrest in this regard has so far been made." After Waziristan and Bajaur, the incidents of terrorism in Swat and Tank were much deplorable and unacceptable.

Such events, he said, were meant to undermine our efforts for the establishment of peace in the region.

Maulana maintained that people should not be compelled to take law in their hands and institutions responsible for their security should be more vigilant and responsive.

Offering Fateha for the souls of the departed persons, Maulana prayed that may Allah Almighty accept their sacrifice and grant them high place in the Heaven. He also expressed solidarity and sympathy with bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of those who sustained injuries in these attacks.