Open Menu

Fazl Terms Desecration Of Holy Quran In Swedan Open War Against Ummah

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Fazl terms desecration of Holy Quran in Swedan open war against Ummah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief, Maulana Fazalur Rehman on Sunday termed the desecration of Holy Quran in Swedan as an open war against the Muslim Ummah.

While addressing a protest demonstration against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC), he said that the desecration of the Muslims' Holy book would never be tolerated.

He said that the Muslims knew how to protect the Holy Quran.

Maulana urged the Muslim country to call back their ambassadors from Sweden.

The JUI-F chief said that the drive had started with a drop of rain from Karachi and it would continue.

He also condemned Israel, US and Western countries.

On the occasion, JUI-F Sindh Chief, Maulana Rashid Soomro and other leaders of JUI-f also addressed the protest demonstration.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Protest Israel Rashid Sweden Sunday Muslim From

Recent Stories

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

41 minutes ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

1 hour ago
 Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

2 hours ago
 Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

3 hours ago
Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

3 hours ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

3 hours ago
 PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

4 hours ago
 New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution annivers ..

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan