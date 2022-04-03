Fazl terms dissolving of NA unconstitutional

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl and Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Sunday termed the move of dissolving National Assembly (NA) unconstitutional.

He said after the placement of no confidence motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan had no legal right to break the assembly.

He also made it clear that former NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri had given an illegitimate ruling against the no confidence motion in the wake of an irrelevant letter and by quoting the reference of former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

He said the Opposition parties had also submitted a 'no trust motion' against Asad Qaiser in the Parliament.

Maulana Fazl said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had pushed the country towards the new political crisis.

He said that the Opposition had repeatedly informed the nation that Imran Khan had entered in the corridors of power through illegal means and ran away in the same way. He said the nation had never experienced such an insanity particularly from a responsible position in the history. The Prime Minister had left the dictators behind with this illegal act, he said adding that he had not lost but run away from the humiliation.