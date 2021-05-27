Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday accepted the invitation to participate in an online international conference of over 500 political parties being hosted by China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday accepted the invitation to participate in an online international conference of over 500 political parties being hosted by China.

The invitation was extended to Maulana by Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong during a meeting with him in Islamabad, a JIU-F press release said.

Nong Rong said the JUI-F chief's participation in the meeting would be a matter of pride.

Both the dignitaries exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and agreed to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

Maulana Fazl thanked the Chinese ambassador for his country's efforts to uplift the economy of Pakistan.

The envoy said China would always stand by Pakistan and continue to support its economic development in the future.

They were of the view that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was imperative and in the interest of both China and Pakistan.