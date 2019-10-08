UrduPoint.com
Fazl To Never Succeed In His Bid To Overthrow PTI Govt: MNA Nusrat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid on Monday said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will never succeed in overthrowing the present government

She said that the JUI-F chief along with the PPP and the PML-N was free to stage sit-in at D Chowk and "we are ready to provide them containers", said a spokesman for MNA Nusrat Wahid.

The PTI MNA said that earlier as a chief of Kashmir committee, the JUI-F chief enjoyed a lot and availed too much benefits from the previous governments.

Now he was hatching a conspiracy against the PTI government as he was no more the chairman of the Kashmir committee, she added.

The MNA said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was inciting madrassah students to take part in agitation against the PTI government.

She further said that both Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were entangled in their corruption cases and they will ditch the chief of JUI-F in his sit-in plan.

She said that there will be no problem for the government due to the sit-in and it will complete its five years' tenure.

