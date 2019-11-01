Fazl-ur-Rehman announces two-day sit-in for JUI-F demands

Announcing a two-day sit-in for acceptance of his demands, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Friday criticized the government for its economic policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Announcing a two-day sit-in for acceptance of his demands, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Friday criticized the government for its economic policies.

Addressing a public meeting here, he alleged that the government did nothing for the welfare of common man as its policies enhanced public sufferings on different fronts like economy, health, education and employment.

Fazl thanked the opposition parties and the public for participating in the JUI-F's march and extending full support to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, facing siege and oppression since August 5.

"We are standing by the people of Kashmir and will fight for their right to self- determination and till freedom from Indian yoke.

Nothing will be acceptable less than the right to self-determination for the Kashmiris, who will not be left alone at this difficult situation."The opposition political leadership including Bilwal Bhutto Zardari, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaj Asif, Aftab Khan Sherpaho and Mehmood Khan Achkazai were also present on the occasion.

Demanding fresh general elections, Maulana Fazl said the JUI-F wanted to strengthen the state institutions. He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign within three days, otherwise the JUI-F would adopt a new strategy.