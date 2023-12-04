Fazl-ur-Rehman calls on Nawaz Sharif

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) President Fazl-ur-Rehman met with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at the PML-N Secretariat, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) President Fazl-ur-Rehman met with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at the PML-N Secretariat, here on Monday.

Both the leaders discussed matters related to preparations of upcoming general elections and overall political scenario of the country.

Earlier, PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif along with party president Shehbaz Sharif welcomed JUI-F leaders on their arrival at the venue.

PML-N Senior Vice president and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senator Ishaq Dar, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb and other were also present on the occasion.