UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fazl Ur Rehman Condoles Zia Shahid's Death

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:50 PM

Fazl ur Rehman condoles Zia Shahid's death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Jamiat-e-Ulema Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Zia Shahid.

In his condolence message, he lauded the journalistic services of the late Zia Shahid, adding the services of the deceased would be remembered for long.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Family Sad

Recent Stories

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

39 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

39 minutes ago

Stolen assets of developing countries must be retu ..

52 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates President, VP, ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moha ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.