ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Jamiat-e-Ulema Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Zia Shahid.

In his condolence message, he lauded the journalistic services of the late Zia Shahid, adding the services of the deceased would be remembered for long.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.