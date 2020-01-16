UrduPoint.com
Fazl Ur Rehman Terms Indian Atrocities A Genocide Against Humanity

Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:03 PM

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Fazl ur Rehman Thursday condemned the Indian atrocities against the Muslims community and termed it a genocide against humanity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Fazl ur Rehman Thursday condemned the Indian atrocities against the Muslims community and termed it a genocide against humanity.

Addressing a news conference here at Jamia Islamia, he said JUI-F played a vital role for democracy adding it would continue its struggle to bring the true norms of democratic values in the country.

To a query, Fazl said opposition parties including PPP and PML-N were divided on the issue of derailing the government.

"All religious parties should be taken on board before bringing reforms in Madrasas syllabus," he added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

