Fazl ur Rehman terms Indian atrocities a genocide against humanity

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Fazl ur Rehman Thursday condemned the Indian atrocities against the Muslims community and termed it a genocide against humanity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Fazl ur Rehman Thursday condemned the Indian atrocities against the Muslims community and termed it a genocide against humanity.

Addressing a news conference here at Jamia Islamia, he said JUI-F played a vital role for democracy adding it would continue its struggle to bring the true norms of democratic values in the country.

To a query, Fazl said opposition parties including PPP and PML-N were divided on the issue of derailing the government.

"All religious parties should be taken on board before bringing reforms in Madrasas syllabus," he added.