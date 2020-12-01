UrduPoint.com
Fazl-ur-Rehman's Agenda To Instigate Violence In Movement: Ch Fawad

Tue 01st December 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman's agenda behind the call for protest was to instigate violence in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

In a tweet, Chaudhry Fawad criticized the public meetings of PDM, saying that human life has no importance for this 'gang of miscreants.

"I want to tell the provincial governments to be very careful as now the gang of miscreants has no other way but to resort to violence", the federal minister said.

Earlier, in his tweets, the federal minister criticized Maryam Nawaz for mocking COVID Standard Operating Procedures in her speech and questioned, "what does she want to prove by not wearing the mask?".

He said it was very unfortunate that such frivolous and arrogant leaders want to lead Pakistan and prayed to Almighty to get the nation rid of such leadership besides the Coronavirus.

