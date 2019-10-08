- Home
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:04 PM
Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said Jamiat-e-Ulame-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman's plan of launching protest or sit-in was not in favour of the country and Kashmir cause
Fazl ur Rehman was preparing for sit-in in the Federal capital at a time when Pakistan was confronted with a number of challenges, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.
There must be a dialogue between Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and the government to find a solution, he added.
People of Indian Occupied Kashmir were spending their life under intense curfew and in that situation, all the political parties particularly opposition should be united, he said.
In replying to a question about last elections, the Speaker NA said 2018 elections were conducted in a transparent manner.
He stated that all international observers had monitored the elections and reported that the elections were held in a free and fair manner.
To another question, he said the present government would complete its constitutional tenure.