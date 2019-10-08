(@imziishan)

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said Jamiat-e-Ulame-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman's plan of launching protest or sit-in was not in favour of the country and Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said Jamiat-e-Ulame-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman's plan of launching protest or sit-in was not in favour of the country and Kashmir cause.

Fazl ur Rehman was preparing for sit-in in the Federal capital at a time when Pakistan was confronted with a number of challenges, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

There must be a dialogue between Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and the government to find a solution, he added.

People of Indian Occupied Kashmir were spending their life under intense curfew and in that situation, all the political parties particularly opposition should be united, he said.

In replying to a question about last elections, the Speaker NA said 2018 elections were conducted in a transparent manner.

He stated that all international observers had monitored the elections and reported that the elections were held in a free and fair manner.

To another question, he said the present government would complete its constitutional tenure.