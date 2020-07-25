Fazl-ur-Rehman’s unqualified brother appointed as DC in Karachi

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that Zia-ur-Rehman has been appointed as DC in Karachi’s central district after meeting of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman with PPP-Co Chairman Asif Ali Zardari few days ago.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman's brother was appointed as deputy commissioner of Karachi's District central despite that he was not a CSS qualified officer.

Zia-ur-Rehman earlier had never been posted in Karachi.

The development took place after JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari two weeks ago.

The citizens strongly criticized the PPP government for appointing Zia-ur-Rehman as deputy commissioner of the central district in Karachi.

According to reports, Zia started off in KP as a ptcl division engineer before the 2007 MMA government and during that time, the KP Chief Minister sent a summary to the governor to circumvent the rules to allow Zia’s appointment in the provincial management service.

Thus, he was appointed as Section Officer in Peshawar and was moved to the establishment division in 2014. Later, he was appointed to many other important posts. Zia-ur-Rehman was removed his postw when PTI government came into power and the NAB started investigation that how he was appointed in the first place without being a civil servant.

The opposition members in KP assembly staged protest against Zia’s appointment but in vain.

Now as deputy commissioner he will be responsible for several government functions.

MQM eader Kanwar Naveed Jameel also criticized the decision of the Sindh government and he wrote a letter to Sindh CM demanding him to withdraw the notification for appointment of Zia-ur-Rehman.

Zia-ur-Rehman was appointed in violation of merit, he added.