UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fazl-ur-Rehman’s Unqualified Brother Appointed As DC In Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 20 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 01:03 PM

Fazl-ur-Rehman’s unqualified brother appointed as DC in Karachi

The sources say that Zia-ur-Rehman has been appointed as DC in Karachi’s central district after meeting of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman with PPP-Co Chairman Asif Ali Zardari few days ago.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2020) JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s brother was appointed as deputy commissioner of Karachi’s District central despite that he was not a CSS qualified officer.

Zia-ur-Rehman earlier had never been posted in Karachi.

The development took place after JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari two weeks ago.

The citizens strongly criticized the PPP government for appointing Zia-ur-Rehman as deputy commissioner of the central district in Karachi.

According to reports, Zia started off in KP as a ptcl division engineer before the 2007 MMA government and during that time, the KP Chief Minister sent a summary to the governor to circumvent the rules to allow Zia’s appointment in the provincial management service.

Thus, he was appointed as Section Officer in Peshawar and was moved to the establishment division in 2014. Later, he was appointed to many other important posts. Zia-ur-Rehman was removed his postw when PTI government came into power and the NAB started investigation that how he was appointed in the first place without being a civil servant.

The opposition members in KP assembly staged protest against Zia’s appointment but in vain.

Now as deputy commissioner he will be responsible for several government functions.

MQM eader Kanwar Naveed Jameel also criticized the decision of the Sindh government and he wrote a letter to Sindh CM demanding him to withdraw the notification for appointment of Zia-ur-Rehman.

Zia-ur-Rehman was appointed in violation of merit, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Governor CSS Government PTCL Merit Packaging Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 1 ..

2 minutes ago

More than 15,000 violations for not giving priorit ..

23 minutes ago

Ottoman Empire Caliph’s grand-daughter offers Ju ..

52 minutes ago

At least 9 people died in firing incident in Rawal ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 24 deaths, 1, 487 new cases of Co ..

2 hours ago

Delegation of journalists from AJK visit ISPR   

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.