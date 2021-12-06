UrduPoint.com

Fazl Wants To Derail System To Get Political Leverage: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 10:26 PM

Fazl wants to derail system to get political leverage: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday lashed out at Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Mualana Fazlur Rehman for giving call to hold (anti-inflation) march in Islamabad on the Pakistan Day

"March 23 is the most important day for the people of Pakistan. The day is meant for uniting the nation, not to divide (them)," the minister said while talking to the media after the multi-party opposition alliance--PDM announced an anti-inflation march on the Pakistan Day.

Fawad believed that the PDM's date and policy for the march was not final. Maulana had a track record of changing his policies in the past, he added.

The opposition had every right to launch the march and hold discussion on inflation, but there had been some reservations over behavior of Maulana Fazlur Rehman who wanted to derail the system so that he could get some political leverage, he said, expressing hope that the date would be changed.

He said people like Nawaz Sharif and her daughter Maryam Nawaz were supporting Maulana as all of them were not part of the system. Those who were part of the system did not support and preach such policies, he maintained.

He said in today's meeting of the PDM, those who were part of the Parliament expressed different point of view from those who were not part of the system.

The minister said Maulana Fazl was taking solo flight as nobody supported his march and policies. "Have some courage Maulana Fazlur Rehman and look to your right and left, there is no one with you as you are alone (in this altogether)," he added.

He expressed the hope that the parties in the alliance (PDM) would have questioned 'irresponsible' statement of JUI Amir on the Sialkot incident who had tried to justify this tragedy with an irresponsible statement.

