UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fazl Will Not Succeed In His Mission: MNA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 10:52 PM

Fazl will not succeed in his mission: MNA

Member National Assemebly (MNA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Nusrat Wahid on Monday said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would not succeed in his mission to overthrow government as the people of the country had categorically denied such demands

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Member National Assemebly (MNA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Nusrat Wahid on Monday said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would not succeed in his mission to overthrow government as the people of the country had categorically denied such demands.

In a statement she said, "We cannot be pressurized through such tactics and the government will complete its constitutional tenure.

Moulana Fazlur Rehman is now frustrated because of removal from chairmanship of Kashmir Committee." The MNA said that Maulana used to enjoy the leniency through the Chairmanship of Kashmir Committee during the tenures of PML (N) and PPP.

Nusrat Wahid further said that as the Chairman of Kashmir Committee Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not raise the Kashmir issue and took no measures in this regard. For the first time in history Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue with bravery and courage.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

US Rules Out Policing Role in Syria, Solving Dispu ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's New Gas Transportation System Operator R ..

2 minutes ago

Halep mounts raging comeback for win over Andreesc ..

4 minutes ago

Stam leaves Feyenoord after Ajax hammering

4 minutes ago

Trump Recommends Firing of Chicago Police Chief Ov ..

22 minutes ago

Ukraine May Consider Agreement on Direct Gas Suppl ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.