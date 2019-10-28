Fazl will not succeed in his mission: MNA

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Member National Assemebly (MNA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) Nusrat Wahid on Monday said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would not succeed in his mission to overthrow government as the people of the country had categorically denied such demands.

In a statement she said, "We cannot be pressurized through such tactics and the government will complete its constitutional tenure.

Moulana Fazlur Rehman is now frustrated because of removal from chairmanship of Kashmir Committee." The MNA said that Maulana used to enjoy the leniency through the Chairmanship of Kashmir Committee during the tenures of PML (N) and PPP.

Nusrat Wahid further said that as the Chairman of Kashmir Committee Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not raise the Kashmir issue and took no measures in this regard. For the first time in history Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue with bravery and courage.