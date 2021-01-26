UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fazl, Zardari Agree To Speed Up Anti-govt  Move

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:01 PM

Fazl, Zardari agree to speed up anti-govt  move

In telephonic conversation, both leaders have discussed the current political situation of the country and vowed to intensify their anti-government campaign.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2021 Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and former president Asif Ali Zardari agreed to speed up thier anti-government movement, the sources said on Tuesday.

In telephonic conversation, both leaders discussed the current political situation of the country and vowed to intensify their anti-government campaign. Both leaders also talked about February 5 rally.

On Sunday, Former President Asif Ali Zardari had said that the PTI-led regime was going to “make a huge blunder”, and was leading Pakistan to “grave danger”.

He had said that all opposition parties were united under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and would strike the government from all directions.

“The PDM will use all options in turn to get rid of the PTI government,” had said the President, adding that the country was in grave danger and (incumbent) rulers were likely to make a huge blunder.

He stated that it was important that this PTI government should be sent home packing.

“These ineligible rulers may cause any major accident in the country and the next few months are very crucial for the future of politics in Pakistan,” he had said.

Zardari had said that the PTI government would not be allowed to hide behind the Coronavirus.

“Neither the government purchased the Coronvirus vaccie nor could they help people during the global pandemic,” said the former President.

He further said that there was great recession but PPP government increased exports from $19 billion to $26 billion.

“PPP government doubled the country’s revenue, increased the salaries of employees by 125 per cent. We bumped up the government’s pension as well,” he added.

Asif Ali Zardari strongly criticized the PTI government saying that the rulers had turned all indicator negative.

“I had said earlier that these rulers will fall under their own weight. Now they have crashed and only one last shove is needed. PPP together with PDM will send this failed and incompetent lot home,” he vowed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Exports February May Sunday All From Government Weight Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China's Tianjin targets 6 pct annual GDP growth fo ..

1 minute ago

Indonesia passes one million coronavirus cases

1 minute ago

Conte Tells Council of Ministers Plans to Go to Pr ..

1 minute ago

Portland Mayor Pepper-Sprays Man Confronting Him W ..

1 minute ago

UK's Johnson Uses Republic Day Message to Say Look ..

1 minute ago

One Killed, 22 Injured in Fire Near Madrid - Emerg ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.