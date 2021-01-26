Fazl, Zardari agree to speed up anti-govt  move

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2021 Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and former president Asif Ali Zardari agreed to speed up thier anti-government movement, the sources said on Tuesday.

In telephonic conversation, both leaders discussed the current political situation of the country and vowed to intensify their anti-government campaign. Both leaders also talked about February 5 rally.

On Sunday, Former President Asif Ali Zardari had said that the PTI-led regime was going to “make a huge blunder”, and was leading Pakistan to “grave danger”.

He had said that all opposition parties were united under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and would strike the government from all directions.

“The PDM will use all options in turn to get rid of the PTI government,” had said the President, adding that the country was in grave danger and (incumbent) rulers were likely to make a huge blunder.

He stated that it was important that this PTI government should be sent home packing.

“These ineligible rulers may cause any major accident in the country and the next few months are very crucial for the future of politics in Pakistan,” he had said.

Zardari had said that the PTI government would not be allowed to hide behind the Coronavirus.

“Neither the government purchased the Coronvirus vaccie nor could they help people during the global pandemic,” said the former President.

He further said that there was great recession but PPP government increased exports from $19 billion to $26 billion.

“PPP government doubled the country’s revenue, increased the salaries of employees by 125 per cent. We bumped up the government’s pension as well,” he added.

Asif Ali Zardari strongly criticized the PTI government saying that the rulers had turned all indicator negative.

“I had said earlier that these rulers will fall under their own weight. Now they have crashed and only one last shove is needed. PPP together with PDM will send this failed and incompetent lot home,” he vowed.