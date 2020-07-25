Fazle Hakim grieved over death of Malik Behram Khan

Chairman DDAC Swat Fazle Hakim expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Malik Behram Khan on Saturday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman DDAC Swat Fazle Hakim expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Malik Behram Khan on Saturday.

In a condolence message, Fazle Hakim prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and granted courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.