Fazle Hakim Grieved Over Death Of Malik Behram Khan
Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 11:34 PM
Chairman DDAC Swat Fazle Hakim expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Malik Behram Khan on Saturday
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman DDAC Swat Fazle Hakim expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Malik Behram Khan on Saturday.
In a condolence message, Fazle Hakim prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and granted courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.