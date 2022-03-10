Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said that Fazlur Rehman's private militia invaded and tried to spread fear and panic by attacking Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said that Fazlur Rehman's private militia invaded and tried to spread fear and panic by attacking Parliament Lodges.

In a Tweet, he said, it should be remembered that not only the members of the Assembly live in the Parliament Hostel but also their families.