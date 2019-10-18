UrduPoint.com
Fazl's So Called 'Long March' An Attempt To Weaken Parliamentary Politics: KP Information Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 09:17 PM

Fazl's so called 'Long March' an attempt to weaken parliamentary politics: KP Information Minister

Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yusafzai has said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has no political policy except frustration and chaos and the so-called 'Long March' was an attempt to weaken the parliamentary politics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yusafzai has said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has no political policy except frustration and chaos and the so-called 'Long March' was an attempt to weaken the parliamentary politics. The Opposition parties have opened the front against parliamentary politics in the country and they cannot gather even 15 thousand people for long march what to talk of bringing 15 lacs people, he said. Addressing a press conference here Friday afternoon, the Minister regretted that JUI-F made an attempt to spread chaos at the Chief Minister's House in Swat, home district of the Chief Minister KP.He said that after Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PPP is also being wiped out of Sindh. Bilawal must revisit his policies and politics because PPP has lost his seat even in their stronghold Larkana. He said that corrupt parties are supporting JUI-F who's leaders are already in jail in corruption charges. Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been rejected by the people and despite being the chairman of the Kashmir Committee for 15 years, he never did anything for Kashmir.

The provincial minister said that peaceful protests are not forbidden, but if anybody tries to challenge the writ of the state then state will respond.

He said that Maulana wants to create chaos in the country but he should know that Pakistan is not a Banana republic. Shaukat Yousafzai said that Imran Khan's efforts are improving the country's image internationally with each passing day.The Britain's royal couple's visit to Pakistan sends a positive message to the world. Pakistan is coming out from the gray list in FATF which means Pakistan economy is progressing.

Shaukat said the Opposition members are not given even a single penny for development work in Sindh. The PPP's defeat in Larakana indicated that people have confidence and trust in the leadership of Imran Khan.

Talking about protest in Shangla, he said that justice will be provided to Shaheed Nawab Ali's family. Responding to a question, the provincial minister said that show cause notices have been issued to the doctors who are on strike and discussions with senior doctors are also underway and issues will be resolved soon. He said that government has already stated that hospitals would not be privatized then there is no reason left with the doctors to protest.

