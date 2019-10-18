Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yusafzai has said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has no political policy except frustration and chaos and the so-called 'Long March' was an attempt to weaken the parliamentary politics

The provincial minister said that peaceful protests are not forbidden, but if anybody tries to challenge the writ of the state then state will respond.

He said that Maulana wants to create chaos in the country but he should know that Pakistan is not a Banana republic. Shaukat Yousafzai said that Imran Khan's efforts are improving the country's image internationally with each passing day.The Britain's royal couple's visit to Pakistan sends a positive message to the world. Pakistan is coming out from the gray list in FATF which means Pakistan economy is progressing.

Shaukat said the Opposition members are not given even a single penny for development work in Sindh. The PPP's defeat in Larakana indicated that people have confidence and trust in the leadership of Imran Khan.

Talking about protest in Shangla, he said that justice will be provided to Shaheed Nawab Ali's family. Responding to a question, the provincial minister said that show cause notices have been issued to the doctors who are on strike and discussions with senior doctors are also underway and issues will be resolved soon. He said that government has already stated that hospitals would not be privatized then there is no reason left with the doctors to protest.