Fazl's Threat Of Arresting PM Through Mob Unconstitutional: Aitzaz

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 07:50 PM

Fazl's threat of arresting PM through mob unconstitutional: Aitzaz

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Aitzaz Ahsan said the threat, given by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to arrest the prime minister through using mob was unconstitutional.

"No government would be able to work in this way in future. Tomorrow, anyone will come up with a crowd of 50,000 people, threatening to arrest the prime minister," he said talking to media.

He said, even during the sit-in of 2014 by PTI and Dr Tahirul Qadri, he had opposed the ouster of the prime minister through such means.

He said he was neither leaving the PPP, nor joining the PTI.

Aitzaz said women were not allowed to participate or even do coverage of Azadi March.

The PPP leader asked the Rahbar Committee to take up the matter and avoid such misadventure of attacking the prime minister house.

He questioned that who had given Maulana the authority of making such decisions which fell under the Rahbar Committee's jurisdiction.

He said Maulana wanted to create anarchy in the country, adding Maulana should adhere to the agreement he had signed with the Islamabad administration.

