Fazlu Rehman says abuses and dialogue cannot go side by side

JUI-F Chief says if govt is serious in talks then it should resign first.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18th Oct, 2019) JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that abuses and efforts for talks cannot go side by side, pointing out that the government was making fun at one side and asking for talks on the other.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman made it clear that the JUI-F would never hold talks with the government unltil Prime Minister Imran Khan tendered his resignation. He said the government must resign if it was serious in holding talks. He expressed these views after meeting with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they would celebrate Kashmir Day on Oct 27.

"It is very strange that at one side the governmnent is abusing us and at the other asking for dialoge," said Fazlur Rehman addig that " it is quite surprising because abuses and dialogue cannot go side by side,".

He said the government actually not seriouus in holding talks and if it seriously wanted then it should resign first. He also thanked Shehbaz Sharif and his entire team for their support for his Azadi March on Oct 27. He said they would go forward by taking all others into confidence. He said they would not talk until the resignation of the government.

"Resignation demand is the lowest demand to begin talks," said Fazlur Rehman.

PML-N President and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif announced his party's participation in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)'s Azadi March, saying that the next line of action would be decided on Oct 31.

Shehbaz Sharif in his exclusive meeting with JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman said that PML-N would act upon the recommendations given by his brother former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. In a joint-press conference, both Shehbaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman expressed their unity ahead of Azadi March. All other leaders of the PML-N were also present there on the occasion. Shehbaz Sharif came down hard upon the government's policies and deteriorating situation of economy and other state institutons.

"We will bring the economy back on track if we are given a chance," said shehbaz Sharif while criticising PTI's government. he said the health and education sectors had come to an end while PM Imran Khan had been exposed to everyone. He said they would put theier demands on Oct 31 and would also decide their line of action.

"Every thing is now out of the reach of a poor man," said Shehbaz Sharif adding that "Every thing today is the result of the failure of the government,".

It may be mentitoned here that Names for the committee to hold talks with JUI-F have been sent to PM Khan who will decide the final names.