Fazlur Rehman asks govt to arrest him from middle of the way to March

Federal Minister Vawda claimed that JUI-F Chief gave message to the federal government that he should be taken into custody but the government has no such plan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-17th Oct, 2019) Jamat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave a message to the federal government that he should be arrested from the middle of the way to his Azadi March.

According to details, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda made this revelation that JUI-F Chief wanted that he should be arrested but he said that the government would not arrest him. The minister said instead the government would provide them such a conducive environment that the protestors would not leave the sit-in.

“Halva, Biryani and many others things will be provided to Maulana and his workers,” said Vawda while talking in a tv show.

Vawda claimed that Fazlur Rehman in his message to the government conveyed that whatever he was doing was nothing but a show and he should be arrested from middle of the way. Yesterday Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressed a press conference along with Advisor to PM on Information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government believed in democratic norms and we constituted a committee under Federal Minister Pervez Khatak who will hold talks with the JUI-F leadership and stop them from staging protest or locking down Islamabad.

It may be mentioned here that the federal government is ready for talks but Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejected the government’s offer and demanded resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of JUI-F’s call for Azadi March and said that the government would hear the legitimate demands of the opposition parties. The PM also constituted a committee to hold talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Chairing meeting of core-committee meeting, PM Khan took notice of the JUI-F’s plan of staging Azadi March in Islamabad. Imran Khan said that the country was going through the challenges and they had been taking up the matter of occupied Kashmir before the international forums. He said the country had also been facing many challenges like economy and issue of Occupied Kashmir but he said the government would hear the legitimate demands of the opposition.