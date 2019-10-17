UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fazlur Rehman Asks Govt To Arrest Him From Middle Of The Way To March

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:33 AM

Fazlur Rehman asks govt to arrest him from middle of the way to March

Federal Minister Vawda claimed that JUI-F Chief gave message to the federal government that he should be taken into custody but the government has no such plan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-17th Oct, 2019) Jamat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave a message to the federal government that he should be arrested from the middle of the way to his Azadi March.

According to details, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda made this revelation that JUI-F Chief wanted that he should be arrested but he said that the government would not arrest him. The minister said instead the government would provide them such a conducive environment that the protestors would not leave the sit-in.

“Halva, Biryani and many others things will be provided to Maulana and his workers,” said Vawda while talking in a tv show.

Vawda claimed that Fazlur Rehman in his message to the government conveyed that whatever he was doing was nothing but a show and he should be arrested from middle of the way. Yesterday Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressed a press conference along with Advisor to PM on Information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government believed in democratic norms and we constituted a committee under Federal Minister Pervez Khatak who will hold talks with the JUI-F leadership and stop them from staging protest or locking down Islamabad.

It may be mentioned here that the federal government is ready for talks but Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejected the government’s offer and demanded resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of JUI-F’s call for Azadi March and said that the government would hear the legitimate demands of the opposition parties. The PM also constituted a committee to hold talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Chairing meeting of core-committee meeting, PM Khan took notice of the JUI-F’s plan of staging Azadi March in Islamabad. Imran Khan said that the country was going through the challenges and they had been taking up the matter of occupied Kashmir before the international forums. He said the country had also been facing many challenges like economy and issue of Occupied Kashmir but he said the government would hear the legitimate demands of the opposition.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Protest Shah Mehmood Qureshi Water Azadi March Firdous Ashiq Awan May TV From Government Opposition Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

More than half Pakistanis (54%) say that the durat ..

4 minutes ago

Awais, Bismillah fifties see Balochistan to a 27-r ..

27 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 October 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Vital to stop food wastage: Usman Buzdar

11 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre explores ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.