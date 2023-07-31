Open Menu

Fazlur Rehman Condemns Bomb Blast On JUI-F Convention In Bajaur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Fazlur Rehman condemns bomb blast on JUI-F convention in Bajaur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday strongly condemned a bomb blast at a convention of JUI-F in Bajaur and expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic incident.

In a statement issued by the party's media cell, he prayed the Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of martyrs and for speedy recovery of the injured.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also appealed to JUI-F workers to immediately rush to hospitals and provide blood donations to the victims.

He sought an inquiry into the explosion from Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

