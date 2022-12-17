UrduPoint.com

Fazlur Rehman Condoles Over Death Of Traders Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Fazlur Rehman condoles over death of traders leader

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman here on Saturday visited the 'Raja House' here in Galli Bagh Wali area to condole over the death of President of Central Traders Union Raja Akhtar Ali.

During his visit, Maulana Fazlur Rehman was accompanied by Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood, Maulana Engineer Zia-ur-Rehman, JUI-F leader Kafeel Nizami, District General Secretary of JUI-F Chaudhry Ashfaq Advocate and others.

The PDM chief expressed condolence with the deceased's son Raja Fahad and brothers Raja Shaukat Ali and Raja Riyasat Ali.

He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

Speaking on this occasion, Fazl said that the death of the Raja Akhtar Ali (late) created a big gap of leadership for traders community, which could not be filled for a long time.

The services of Raja Akhtar Ali (late) will always be remembered, who have represented the business community and the region at every forum, he observed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Visit Bagh Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th December 2022

9 hours ago
 Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

18 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

19 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

19 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.