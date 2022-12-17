Fazlur Rehman condoles over death of traders leader

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman here on Saturday visited the 'Raja House' here in Galli Bagh Wali area to condole over the death of President of Central Traders Union Raja Akhtar Ali.

During his visit, Maulana Fazlur Rehman was accompanied by Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood, Maulana Engineer Zia-ur-Rehman, JUI-F leader Kafeel Nizami, District General Secretary of JUI-F Chaudhry Ashfaq Advocate and others.

The PDM chief expressed condolence with the deceased's son Raja Fahad and brothers Raja Shaukat Ali and Raja Riyasat Ali.

He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

Speaking on this occasion, Fazl said that the death of the Raja Akhtar Ali (late) created a big gap of leadership for traders community, which could not be filled for a long time.

The services of Raja Akhtar Ali (late) will always be remembered, who have represented the business community and the region at every forum, he observed.