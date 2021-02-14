UrduPoint.com
Fazlur Rehman Demands Rs 5 Bln To Meet 'Rental March' Expenses

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the contractor of "Rental Protests" has demanded Rs 5 billion to meet the expenses of "Rental March" scheduled to be held on March 26, said Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, a leader of Jamiat Ulema e islam Pakistan (JUI-P).

In a video statement, he said the Maulana has asked the absconder hiding in London, Nawaz Sharif to pay Rs 5 billion expenses of "Rental March." It has been decided that the JUI-F would provide manpower - the innocent seminaries students while Nawaz Sharif would bear the expenses of "Rental March." "Some people were playing the role of the brokers of "the fugitives of Ittefaq Foundry - the blacksmiths.

" Hafiz Hussain said the Chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has started a lucrative "new business" to manage disposal of Nawaz Sharif's corruption cases.

Those who portrayed themselves as "iron men", had become the "defense lawyers" of fugitives and looters, he said.

The same Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been earning billion of rupees for awarding Senate tickets tobillionaires, who had no affiliation with JUI-F.

He said the word 'F' in party name JUI means family as most of the Senate tickets for March 3 elections have recently been awarded to family members.

