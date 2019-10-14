UrduPoint.com
Fazlur Rehman Did Nothing For Kashmir Cause: Abbas Naqvi

Mon 14th October 2019 | 07:23 PM

Focal Person for Inter-Faith Harmony Punjab Syed Asad Abbas Naqvi has said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman did nothing for raising voice for people of held Kashmir despite having chairmanship of Kashmir Committee for 10 years

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Monday, in which ulema of all schools of thought were present, he questioned the Maulana the reasons for which he decided to stage a protest demonstration.

He said Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman's lockdown of the Federal capital could create unrest and instability in the country. He said the Maulana had criticised such protest demonstrations, sit-ins or marchs in the past and termed them a violation of the Constitution.

He said "We appeal to Fazlur Rehman not to use religion to achieve his political or personal interests", adding that Maulana's such steps could damage religious harmony in the country.

