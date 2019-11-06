Fazlur Rehman extremely disappointed with PPP, PML-N: Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on information has said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has become extremely disappointed with PPP and PML-N

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th November, 2019) Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on information has said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has become extremely disappointed with PPP and PML-N."Maulana Fazl night address was expression of his disappointment with the disheartening attitude of PPP and PML-N.

I had said on the very first day that when these people are not sincere with each other then what loyalty they will show to nation" she said in her twitter.She held PM Imran Khan historical address at UN General Assembly has punctured Maulana religious card and narrative besides razing the objectives of dharna to ground.

She urged Maulana should come out of self delusion and not to embarrass people.

You have failed in your conspiracy. Don't insult real people mandate and don't attack democratic system in the form of band of people who were rejected in the general election.She underlined that Maulana who is suffering from political isolation should see by taking of his glasses of personal interests and then he will come to know Pakistan is not victim of any isolation and the image of new Pakistan has emerged with full force and is coming before the entire world under leadership of Imran Khan.