UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fazlur Rehman Extremely Disappointed With PPP, PML-N: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:21 PM

Fazlur Rehman extremely disappointed with PPP, PML-N: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on information has said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has become extremely disappointed with PPP and PML-N

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th November, 2019) Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on information has said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has become extremely disappointed with PPP and PML-N."Maulana Fazl night address was expression of his disappointment with the disheartening attitude of PPP and PML-N.

I had said on the very first day that when these people are not sincere with each other then what loyalty they will show to nation" she said in her twitter.She held PM Imran Khan historical address at UN General Assembly has punctured Maulana religious card and narrative besides razing the objectives of dharna to ground.

She urged Maulana should come out of self delusion and not to embarrass people.

You have failed in your conspiracy. Don't insult real people mandate and don't attack democratic system in the form of band of people who were rejected in the general election.She underlined that Maulana who is suffering from political isolation should see by taking of his glasses of personal interests and then he will come to know Pakistan is not victim of any isolation and the image of new Pakistan has emerged with full force and is coming before the entire world under leadership of Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Firdous Ashiq Awan From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

Global Business Forum Africa 2019 to feature 40 sp ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai set for successful new cruise season

26 minutes ago

Hearing of one constitution avenue/grand Hayat Hot ..

24 minutes ago

2019 Islamic Banking Index reports highest penetra ..

41 minutes ago

ADNOC to convene global energy leaders for annual ..

41 minutes ago

Farmers advised pest scouting to save cotton crop ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.