Fazlur Rehman making lockdown plan for personal gains: Faisal Vowda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Monday said the chief of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Pakistan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman was making lockdown plan in October to gain personal interest.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, was not interested in launching campaign for alleviating poverty, unemployment, or improving education standard, he stated while talking to a private news channel program. The chief of JUI-F wanted to derail the system of the present government, he added.

He said the government had retrieved all facilities from the JUI-F chief, due to which, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, was launching freedom march next month against the democratic system.

The Opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said don't have any agenda to support Kashmir issue but they were trying to approach present leadership for national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), he added.

The minister made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not grant NRO to any corrupt element.

To a question, he said, we know that some political party leaders were funding Maulana Fazlur Rehman to move against the government.

In reply to a question about reforming system, he said the credit goes to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government which had increased the tax payers from 1,400,000 to 2,600,000.