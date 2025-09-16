Open Menu

Fazlur Rehman Meets Qatari Ambassador, Condemns Israeli Attacks

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Fazlur Rehman meets Qatari Ambassador, condemns Israeli attacks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday visited the Embassy of Qatar in Islamabad and met with Qatari Ambassador Ali bin Mubarak Al-Khater, where he condemned recent Israeli attacks on Qatar and expressed solidarity with the Gulf state.

During the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman praised Qatar’s role in supporting the Palestinian cause and lauded Doha’s efforts in convening the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit. “The prompt decision to hold this summit is commendable. The Doha conference will serve as a starting point for unity in the Islamic world,” he said.

The JUI-F chief stressed that unity and cooperation among Muslim countries was no longer optional but a necessity. “The Muslim world needs a joint defense pact. Mutual solidarity is vital to counter aggression,” Fazlur Rehman added.

He further emphasized that confronting Israeli aggression required a collective response.

Ambassador Al-Khater thanked the JUI-F chief for his show of solidarity, noting that the Pakistani nation’s support at this critical time was deeply appreciated. “Pakistan’s expression of unity during Israeli aggression is commendable,” the ambassador said.

