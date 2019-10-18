UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fazlur Rehman, Shehbaz Sharif Deliberate On Azadi March Plan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:39 PM

Fazlur Rehman, Shehbaz Sharif deliberate on Azadi March plan

Amid gearing up for protest against the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday has met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) Amid gearing up for protest against the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday has met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.During the meeting, both the leaders discussed plan regarding Azadi march and sit-in in the Federal capital, Islamabad.

They also delibrated on the facilities for the protesters. Sources told that Shehbaz Sharif is likely to announce his party's strategy over JUI-F's Azadi March.Maulan Fazlur Rehman will also call on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Perveiz Elahi and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at 4:30pm.Earlier, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there will be no talks with PTI till the resignation of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

He told that the government has not contacted him for negotiation.

However, now, the time for talks on Azadi March has also passed, he added.PM Imran Khan had decided to form a committee that will be headed by Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak for dialogues with JUI-F chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The decision was taken during the meeting of PTI's core committee.JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had announced that his party's anti-government �Azadi March' to Islamabad will take place on October 31 instead of October 27."We have decided to enter Islamabad on October 31," he said, adding that marchers will express solidarity with Kashmiris on Oct 27 and then leave for the federal capital."People from all over the country will enter Islamabad at the same time, he told.Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said he will announce the next plan of action himself after reaching Islamabad.

The protests will be staged nationwide if Azadi March is stopped, he stressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Azadi March Same March October Muslim All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

New Yars-S Missile Systems to Enter Combat Duty in ..

2 minutes ago

Defense Ministry Has Evidence Arctic Shelf Belongs ..

2 minutes ago

Babar Bin Atta resigns as PM's focal person on pol ..

2 minutes ago

New Lahore High Court Judges Take Oath at Lahore H ..

2 minutes ago

Unprofessional players should be barred from forei ..

9 minutes ago

Royal Couple visits Pak Army Canine Centre in Isla ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.